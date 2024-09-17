20 years later, Balamory is returning to TV

A blast from the past is coming back to our screens as the BBC announces a revamp of the much-loved children’s show Balamory.

Originally airing from 2002 to 2005, the show is set to make a comeback on CBeebies, more than two decades later, with two brand-new series slated for 2026.

The colourful, fictional town of Balamory—known for its vibrant houses and charming harbour—will once again become the backdrop for playful storytelling centred around a nursery school and its beloved teacher.

Fans of the original series will be pleased to hear that some familiar faces are expected to return, along with a whole new cast of characters to capture the hearts of a new generation of preschoolers.

While further details of the reboot are still under wraps, it’s confirmed that the show will be filmed in Scotland, possibly returning to its original location in Tobermory or another scenic spot like Rothesay.

Each of the two new series will feature 10 episodes, each running 14 minutes.

Kate Morton, Head of Commissioning for BBC Children’s and Education, is said: “A whole new generation will discover and enjoy Balamory as we bring families together with this new update for CBeebies.

“It will be a real treat for parents who grew up with the show to now introduce their little ones to the brightly coloured world, getting to know a host of old and new characters together.”