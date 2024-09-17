TellyMix

Meet the contestants on M&S: Dress The Nation

By Josh Darvill Published
AJ Odudu & Vernon Kay hosting the show
AJ Odudu & Vernon Kay

AJ Odudu and Vernon Kay are hosting M&S: Dress The Nation, a new TV show where 10 designers vie for a coveted position at M&S’s London centre.

Contestants will tackle design challenges in a custom studio, aiming to impress judges with creations that blend style and practicality for M&S customers. The series offers a platform for emerging talent to gain significant exposure and a potential career at M&S.

Meet those taking part…

Sandeep

You can find Sandeep on Instagram at sandeepbeep.

Sandeep
Sandeep

 

Chris

Follow Chris on Instagram via his username lilsibwinnie.

Chris
Chris

 

Katie

Check out Katie on Instagram at katieannwilson.

Katie
Katie

 

Daylan

You can follow Daylan on Instagram under the username buiseid.

Daylan
Daylan

 

Julie

Explore Julie’s Instagram at julie_watson_iish.

Julie
Julie

 

David

David’s Instagram page can be visited at bydavidolaniyi.

David
David

 

Maria

You can check out Maria on Instagram at marialoriadesigns.

Maria
Maria

 

Tendai

Find Tendai on Instagram via withtee_.

Tendai
Tendai

 

Ryan

Check out Ryan’s Instagram page at ryanrixuk.

Ryan
Ryan

 

Paul

Follow Paul on Instagram at pauliguess.

Paul
Paul

 

Dress The Nation starts on Tuesday, 17 September on ITV1 and ITVX at 8PM.

