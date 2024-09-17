Meet the contestants on M&S: Dress The Nation
AJ Odudu and Vernon Kay are hosting M&S: Dress The Nation, a new TV show where 10 designers vie for a coveted position at M&S’s London centre.
Contestants will tackle design challenges in a custom studio, aiming to impress judges with creations that blend style and practicality for M&S customers. The series offers a platform for emerging talent to gain significant exposure and a potential career at M&S.
Meet those taking part…
Sandeep
You can find Sandeep on Instagram at sandeepbeep.
Chris
Follow Chris on Instagram via his username lilsibwinnie.
Katie
Check out Katie on Instagram at katieannwilson.
Daylan
You can follow Daylan on Instagram under the username buiseid.
Julie
Explore Julie’s Instagram at julie_watson_iish.
David
David’s Instagram page can be visited at bydavidolaniyi.
Maria
You can check out Maria on Instagram at marialoriadesigns.
Tendai
Find Tendai on Instagram via withtee_.
Ryan
Check out Ryan’s Instagram page at ryanrixuk.
Paul
Follow Paul on Instagram at pauliguess.
Dress The Nation starts on Tuesday, 17 September on ITV1 and ITVX at 8PM.