This Morning's Top Toys list for Christmas 2022 - where to buy online!

This Morning has revealed its annual Top Toys list for Christmas 2022 – here’s what’s on the list and where to buy online!

Today saw hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby joined by This Morning’s gadget expert Steve Wilson.

Following his extensive research and testing of the best toys available for children of all ages, Steve has whittled the hotly anticipated list down to 12 toys – varying in price – that he feels will be under many trees this year for Christmas!

This Morning Top Toys list 2022

CASDON MINIATURE KITCHEN UTENSILS – Buy online

MELISSA & DOUG WOODEN SHAPE SORTING GROCERY CART – Buy online

VTECH JOTBOT ROBOT – Buy online

MY FAIRY GARDEN – HEDGEHOG HAVEN PLAYSET – Buy online

LITTLE LIVE PETS – MAMA SURPRISE – Buy online

BRIO WORLD BATTERY OPERATED STEAMING TRAIN – Buy online

MEGA POKÉMON MOTION PIKACHU CONSTRUCTION SET – Buy online

SQUISHMALLOWS – Buy online

PLAY-DOH KITCHEN CREATIONS ULTIMATE ICE CREAM TRUCK PLAYSET – Buy online

NINTENDO SWITCH SPORTS – Buy online

SO SLIME DIY MAGICAL POTION MAKER – Buy online

FUR FLUFFS PUPPY – Buy online

Phillip said of the list: “The reason we do this is because the closer you get [towards Christmas] the less there is around.”

Steve added: “It’s very true, you do have to get in early, you really really do. But look, I’ve got so many things to show you!”

The presenters then announced that they were giving away all the toys to one lucky viewer.

Holly explained: “It is free to enter, all you need to do is download our This Morning App and head to the ‘win’ section where you’ll find all the information you need.”

