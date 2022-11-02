All 4 to become Channel 4 in new rebrand

Channel 4 is to rename its online streaming service from All 4 to Channel 4.

Channel 4 has announced plans to bring all its channels and services under one Channel 4.

They say it will “help audiences better navigate the abundance of choice in the digital world and find their favourite Channel 4 shows wherever and whenever they choose to watch content.”

Channel 4 explain: “All 4 will change to Channel 4 as Channel 4 becomes the first UK broadcaster to adopt one brand identity across its digital and linear channels as audiences increasingly no longer distinguish between digital and linear content. Channel 4’s entire portfolio of channels will also align with the Channel 4 brand.

“The brand transformation follows Channel 4’s commitment to prioritise digital growth, place viewers at the heart of its decision-making and renew its relationship with young audiences as part of its Future4 strategy launched two years ago.

“For 40 years Channel 4 has cultivated a strong brand identity which is synonymous with bold, purpose-led programming. Viewers know when they see the iconic ‘Channel 4’ logo that it is a destination for different shows which represent the rich diversity of the UK, challenge the status quo and will entertain them with its unique irreverence and mischief!”

Zaid Al-Qassab, Chief Marketing Officer at Channel 4, said: “As Channel 4 turns 40, we’re responding to the challenge of an increasingly crowded content market by using our most powerful asset, the Channel 4 brand. The creation of a singular brand vision will better serve our viewers and help futureproof the channel to make sure we’re able to continue to take creative risks for the next 40 years.

“We want to become the viewers’ North Star in the digital world. A valued curator to help them navigate to a destination full of entertaining and thoughtful content they know they can trust.”

The change will take place in Spring 2023 with new idents introduced mde in collaboration with a number of British artists and filmmakers.