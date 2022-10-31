Rob Rinder new co-presenter of Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond The Lobby

Rob Rinder will join Monica Galetti as host of Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond The Lobby’s new series.

Barrister and broadcaster Rob will replace Giles Coren on the BBC Two series.

The pair will discover the secrets of success at eight remarkable destinations as they work alongside staff, learning the tricks of the trade that the public never get to see.

Rob Rinder said: “I can’t wait to explore some of the world’s most extraordinary hotels and go beyond the lobby to meet the fascinating communities of people who run them in order to learn what it is that make them such once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Luckily, I’ll have Monica by my side to keep me in check.”

Monica Galetti added: “I’m very excited to have a new partner in crime to discover eight awe-inspiring locations. I’m looking forward to seeing Rob get stuck in when we roll up our sleeves to work alongside the dedicated hotel staff.”

Adeline Ramage Rooney, Executive Producer, commented: “We are beyond thrilled that Rob is embarking on this brand new series of Amazing Hotels alongside Monica. As an outsider to the hospitality industry and mega fan of the finer things in life, Rob brings an authentic sense of wonder and a fresh new perspective to one of our most popular series. We can’t wait to share eight glorious new episodes with audiences soon.”

The series began filming this month and will be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in 2023.

Past episodes are available to stream on iPlayer now.