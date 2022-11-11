Luke Evans to front BBC music special this Christmas

Luke Evans is to front his own BBC music special this festive period.

Luke Evans Showtime! will be a one-off, hour long show that airs in December on BBC One Wales and BBC Two.

It will feature an exclusive evening of music with the Hollywood star and special guests.

A teaser shares: “The star of The Hobbit and Beauty and the Beast, Luke Evans will be performing tracks from his latest album, A Song for You, and will be joined by an impressive list of international talent, including American Superstar LeAnn Rimes, the nation’s favourite pop star Olly Murs and the undisputed Queen of British musical theatre, Beverly Knight, plus some other guest appearances throughout the show.

“The programme will feature a UK premiere of LeAnn Rimes new release Spaceship.

“Before Hollywood, Luke Evans cut his teeth in the West End with performances in Rent and Miss Saigon, and this show will be an opportunity for the Welsh star to celebrate that side of his career and his love of musical performances.”

An air date for the special, which was recorded this week at the ICC Newport, is to be announced.

Julian Carey, Commissioning Editor for BBC Wales said: “We are thrilled to be able to work with one of Wales’s biggest superstars and to have the chance to lure him back from Hollywood for one special night in his own backyard!

“Luke is a special talent, who our Welsh audience are especially proud of and we can’t wait for them to see him performing his music alongside some amazing guests.”