This Morning's Alison Hammond breaks silence on Dermot O'Leary 'feud'

Alison Hammond has spoken out about a rumoured feud with her This Morning co-host Dermot O’Leary.

The pair currently front the hit ITV daytime series together on Fridays.

And while some viewers seem to think there’s bad blood between the pair, Alison insists that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Chatting on the Saving Grace Podcast, the telly host said: “I can’t tell you how wrong they actually are. I love the fact that people think that. I’m gonna keep that going.

“Go ‘babes, people think we hate each other, let’s do a couple of things on the telly like stand further apart’ Like we’re still distancing!

“But seriously I love the fact people think we’ve got beef, it’s hilarious.”

Alison added: “Honestly I can’t tell you how much I love that man, he’s so funny.”

Earlier this month saw Alison nominated for Best Presenter at the National Television Awards following her success on This Morning.

Alison said of the recognition: “Just to be nominated, I know everyone says it but it’s such a defining moment, I feel like I’m standing on the shoulders of giants in a way…and you guys voted and pushed me through! It feels so weird – there’s Graham Norton, Bradley Walsh and our Geordie Duo who are just incredible… and I’m sitting there with them!”

Ultimately the award went to Ant & Dec but This Morning did pick up the NTA for Best Daytime series.

Alison confessed on the show the next day revealed she thought she’d won the Best Presenter award.

Alison told Dermot: “I’ll be honest with you, you were the funniest partner, you sat next to me all yesterday and you just made me laugh throughout the whole show.

“But the funniest moment was – obviously I was up for an award – and I heard ‘Ant and Dec’ being called but I heard ‘Alison’. In my head, I heard ‘Alison’.”

This Morning airs weekdays on ITV and ITV Hub.