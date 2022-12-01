The line up for the next series of Taskmaster on Channel 4 in 2023 has been confirmed!

Taskmaster returns with its fifteenth series as a brand new line up of famous faces take on a host of ever bizarre assignments.

Greg Davies is back at the helm as the Taskmaster alongside sidekick Alex Horne who is ready to calculate the scores.

Taskmaster: Greg Davies, Alex Horne

Five brand new celebrities have signed up for the challenge.

Meet the series 15 line up!

Comedian and TV host Frankie Boyle (Frankie Boyle’s New World Order, BBC Two)

Stand-up comedian Ivo Graham (Have I Got News For You, BBC One)

Award-winning comedian Jenny Eclair (Older and Wider)

Actor and writer Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts, BBC One)

Award-winning Canadian comedian, actor, writer and producer Mae Martin (Feel Good, Netflix).

A start date for the new series is to be announced in due course.

A teaser for the new series shares: “The infallible Greg Davies will resume his role as the formidable Taskmaster, accompanied by his faithful sidekick Little Alex Horne who is poised and ready to provide stats, data and occasional comfort in the most bizarre yet cut-throat show on television.

“After 10 episodes, one contestant will emerge victorious, and in their humble hands they will be holding the single greatest prize in the history of television: the Taskmaster’s golden head glued to a small plinth.”

Series 15 of Taskmaster will follow the upcoming New Year’s Treat Special featuring Amelia Dimoldenberg, Carol Vorderman, Greg James, Sir Mo Farah and Rebecca Lucy Taylor aka Self Esteem

Hit show Taskmaster first debuted on Dave in 2015 before moving to Channel 4 from 2020.

You can currently catch up with all episodes from the past 14 series on All 4 here.

Alongside the main series there have also been one-off New Year’s specials and Champion of Champions shows.

