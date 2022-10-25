Blue Peter announces new presenter as Joel Mawhinney joins team

Belfast’s Joel Mawhinney has been announced as the 41st presenter to join the Blue Peter team.

He joins the world’s longest-running children’s TV show alongside co-hosts alongside Richie, Mwaksy and Henry the dog.

Joel’s first live show airing Friday 11th November on CBBC and iPlayer at 5:00PM.

The BBC share: “Joel, 25, is a magician and content creator who first appeared on Blue Peter in 2018 as a guest. He also guest presented the show over summer 2022 when he taught some of his co-presenters magic tricks. It was his rapport with both the audience and fellow presenters that made producers sit up and take notice.

“Joel’s interest in magic started age 5 at a magic emporium at a theme park, where his grandfather bought him two illusions. It ignited something in him and he began performing at the age of 11. He is best known for his illusions on social media where he has a huge following, with over 16.5 million on one platform alone. He also starred in his own BBC NI TV series ‘Life is Magic’ in 2020.”

Joel said: “Becoming the 41st Blue Peter presenter is a surreal – and dare I say it – magical experience. I’ve always loved making people smile with my magic and I want to do the same for the Blue Peter audience. They have high expectations and I’ll do my best to live up to them, I can’t wait to get started.”

The newbie will be thrown in at the deep end in true Blue Peter style with a road trip to Scotland, where there will surprises and challenges suggested by the Blue Peter audience. There’ll be glamping, kayaking and cliff jumping into the cold waters of Loch Ard as Joel takes on his first Blue Peter adventure.

Blue Peter Editor, Ellen Evans, said: “Joel is a fantastic entertainer, he is creative, hardworking, and ready for any challenge that we can throw at him. I think that our Blue Peter audience will love the energy and fun he’ll bring to the show.”

Joel follows in the footsteps of fellow Northern Ireland presenters Adam Beales, whose left the show earlier this year, the late Caron Keating, and Zoe Salmon, who is also from the same seaside town of Bangor, Co. Down.

Blue Peter airs on CBBC every Friday at 5PM and is available on iPlayer.