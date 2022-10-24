Shayne Ward and Catherine Tyldesley to star in new Channel 5 drama

Channel 5 has announced casting for its brand new murder mystery drama.

Provisionally titled The Good Ship Murder, Shayne Ward (Coronation Street, Young Gun, Band of Gold) and Catherine Tyldesley (Scarborough, 15 Days, Viewpoint) will star.

Shayne will take on the leading role of Jack Grayling, a former police detective who pursues his dream of becoming a cabaret singer on a luxury Mediterranean cruise ship. His past life as a CID isn’t too far behind as he faces a wave of murders on board. Joined by First Oﬃcer Kate Woods, played by Catherine Tyldesley, the unlikely duo joins together to solve the spate of murders.

A teaser shares: “Jack tackles both showstopping performances on stage and unravels intricately planned mysteries in this clever, fast-paced, and life-aﬃrming new series that is set to deliver a thrilling dose of sun, sea, murder and music.

“The Good Ship Murder (w/t) is set aboard a luxury cruise liner touring everyone’s favourite Mediterranean holiday hotspots bubbling with intrigue, rivalries, glamour, money and class divides – but its new cabaret singer, ex detective Jack Grayling, soon discovers there are also more sinister elements below the surface. On a cruise out of Southampton, Jack meets newly promoted First Oﬃcer, Kate Woods.

“Fierce and ambitious, she’s a woman in a man’s world with plenty to prove. After a passenger is found murdered in their ﬁrst port of call, Kate’s dream of her own command is thrown into jeopardy and Jack ﬁnds himself thrust back into his former life as a detective. What follows is a wave of murder mysteries – each set against the backdrop of a diﬀerent stunning coastal destination where the ship has dropped anchor.”

Shayne Ward said: “I’m really excited to be taking on this exciting role in this brand-new drama. Allowing me to combine my two passions: music and acting. It really is a dream come true! Getting to work alongside my good friend Catherine again has been magical, and all while cruising around the Mediterranean …. heaven. I can’t wait for everyone to meet Jack Grayling and his unlikely team and get on board the Good Ship Murder.”

Catherine Tyldesley added: “I’ve loved taking on the role of Kate and keeping Jack in his place at sea. Being reunited with Shayne on a Mediterranean cruise has been so much fun and this series has been a joy to make and I’m sure will be a joy to watch – who doesn’t love a cruise?”

The eight-part series is currently in production. A start date is to be announced.