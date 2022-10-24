The Pact cast revealed for series 2 of BBC One show

The Pact series 2 has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
The show first aired in 2021 and returns this autumn with a brand new story and cast.
Series two of The Pact follows social worker called Christine and her family whose loyalties are tested.
A teaser shares: “Christine’s family, oldest son Will, youngest son Jamie and daughter Megan, are trying to get on with their lives after the recent tragic death of their brother Liam.
“As they look forward to Megan’s wedding, the family have their lives turned upside down when a stranger, Connor, arrives in town claiming a connection that nobody could have imagined.
“As buried secrets come to light, they must consider who they are and grapple with morality and divided loyalty. As their lives spiral out of control, a terrible pact may be all that can save them.”
The Pact 2022 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 2 of The Pact
Rakie Ayola plays Christine
Jordan Wilks plays Connor
Aaron Anthony plays Jamie
Mali Ann Rees plays Megan
Lloyd Everitt plays Will
Lisa Palfrey plays Beth
Jacob Ifan plays Gethin
Rebekah Murrell plays Samantha
Kristy Phillips plays Kayla
Christian Patterson plays Joe
Matthew Gravelle plays D.S Pritchard
Elizabeth Berrington plays Kate
Callum Hymers plays Owain
Huw Novelli plays Lloyd
Nick Hywell plays Alec
Simon Howells plays Police Officer 2
Tilly Vosburgh plays Louise
Iwan Charles plays Dealer
Stuart Bowman plays Jerry
Emily Chase plays Amy
Olwen Medi plays Priest
Marsha Miller plays Carol
Steven Mackintosh plays Harry
Kaylen Luke plays Alfie
Watch The Pact on TV and online
The new series of The Pact will start on Monday, 24 October at 9PM on BBC One.
You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via iPlayer.
Meanwhile series 1 of The Pact is currently available to stream in full on the BBC iPlayer or on Amazon Prime Video.
A synopsis for the first series, which tells a completely separate story from the second shares: “Anna, Nancy, Louie and Cat have had enough of their tyrannical young boss, Jack Evans, and make a drunken snap decision at a work function that has shocking repercussions.”