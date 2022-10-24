The Pact cast revealed for series 2 of BBC One show

The Pact series 2 has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The show first aired in 2021 and returns this autumn with a brand new story and cast.

Series two of The Pact follows social worker called Christine and her family whose loyalties are tested.

The Pact series 2: Christine (RAKIE AYOLA). Credit BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway

A teaser shares: “Christine’s family, oldest son Will, youngest son Jamie and daughter Megan, are trying to get on with their lives after the recent tragic death of their brother Liam.

“As they look forward to Megan’s wedding, the family have their lives turned upside down when a stranger, Connor, arrives in town claiming a connection that nobody could have imagined.

“As buried secrets come to light, they must consider who they are and grapple with morality and divided loyalty. As their lives spiral out of control, a terrible pact may be all that can save them.”

The Pact 2022 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 2 of The Pact

Rakie Ayola plays Christine

Jordan Wilks plays Connor

Aaron Anthony plays Jamie

Mali Ann Rees plays Megan

Lloyd Everitt plays Will

Lisa Palfrey plays Beth

Jacob Ifan plays Gethin

Rebekah Murrell plays Samantha

Kristy Phillips plays Kayla

Christian Patterson plays Joe

Matthew Gravelle plays D.S Pritchard

Elizabeth Berrington plays Kate

Callum Hymers plays Owain

Huw Novelli plays Lloyd

Nick Hywell plays Alec

Simon Howells plays Police Officer 2

Tilly Vosburgh plays Louise

Iwan Charles plays Dealer

Stuart Bowman plays Jerry

Emily Chase plays Amy

Olwen Medi plays Priest

Marsha Miller plays Carol

Steven Mackintosh plays Harry

Kaylen Luke plays Alfie

Watch The Pact on TV and online

The new series of The Pact will start on Monday, 24 October at 9PM on BBC One.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via iPlayer.

Meanwhile series 1 of The Pact is currently available to stream in full on the BBC iPlayer or on Amazon Prime Video.

A synopsis for the first series, which tells a completely separate story from the second shares: “Anna, Nancy, Louie and Cat have had enough of their tyrannical young boss, Jack Evans, and make a drunken snap decision at a work function that has shocking repercussions.”