Doctor Who cast from The Power of the Doctor special

The Power Of The Doctor: (JODIE WHITTAKER), The Master (SACHA DHAWAN), Ashad, Dalek. Credit: BBC Studios 2022/James Pardon

Doctor Who is back on BBC One tonight with a brand new special – who’s on the cast of The Power of the Doctor?

The brand new one-off special will be the final episode for Jodie Whittaker in her role as the Doctor.

The Power of the Doctor will air on Sunday, 23 October at 7:30PM.

The Power Of The Doctor,TEGAN (JANET FIELDING), The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER) and ACE (SOPHIE ALDRED). Credit: BBC STUDIOS 2022/James Pardon

You’ll also be able to watch the episode online on iPlayer from the same time.

Doctor Who cast

The full cast of The Power of the Doctor episode are:

Jodie Whittaker plays The Doctor

Mandip Gill plays Yasmin Khan

John Bishop plays Dan Lewis

Sacha Dhawan plays The Master

Sophie Aldred plays Ace

Janet Fielding plays Tegan

Jemma Redgrave plays Kate Stewart

Jacob Anderson plays Vinder

Nicholas Briggs plays Voice of the Daleks and the Cybermen

Joe Sims plays Deputy Marshall

Patrick O’Kane plays Ashad

Doctor Who spoilers

A teaser for the special shares: “In a feature-length Special to mark her last adventure, Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor must fight for her very existence, against her deadliest enemies: the Daleks, the Cybermen and her arch-nemesis, the Master.

The Power Of The Doctor: The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER). Credit: BBC STUDIOS 2022/James Pardon

“Who is attacking a speeding bullet train on the edges of a distant galaxy? Why are seismologists going missing from 21st century Earth? Who is defacing some of history’s most iconic paintings? Why is a Dalek trying to make contact with the Doctor? And just what hold does the mesmeric Rasputin have over Tsar Nicholas in 1916 Russia?

“The Doctor faces multiple threats… and a battle to the death.”

You can stream episodes on the BBC iPlayer or BritBox UK.