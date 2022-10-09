Antiques Roadshow continues tonight (9 October 2022) on BBC One with its latest episode.

The new instalment sees Fiona Bruce and the team at Clissold Park in the London borough of Hackney.

Tonight’s treasures include some rather pricey whisky bottles and a silver ‘parrot’ ring by Mocheh Oved that brings back memories for John Benjamin.

Lisa Lloyd examines a glamorous portrait of a young Helen Mirren, and Marc Allum is thrilled to see a collection of vintage skateboards.

Serhat Ahmet takes a closer look at a miniature porcelain set of heraldic figures known as the Queen’s beasts, while an original Clint Eastwood film poster proves to be a lucky find.

Ronnie Archer-Morgan is transported back to his former career as a hairdresser when he sees a pair of handmade hot combs for styling African-Caribbean hair, and Lars Tharp is intrigued by a ceramic jar that once housed a doctor’s supply of leeches.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 6:20PM on BBC One tonight, 9 October 2022.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The current series – the 44th to air overall – continues Sunday nights. Next weekend’s episode will see the team make a return trip to Brodie Castle in northern Scotland.