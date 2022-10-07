Eurovision 2023 date confirmed as UK hosts show in Liverpool

The date for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest has been set!

The UK will host next year’s competition on behalf of Ukraine who topped the leaderboard in 2022.

It was confirmed in October that Liverpool would be the host city for the event, which will be broadcast by the BBC.

When is Eurovision 2023?

The final for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine will take place on Saturday, 13 May 2023.

The two Semi-Finals will take place on Tuesday, 9 May and Thursday, 11 May.

In the UK, for the first time, the semi-finals will air on BBC One together with the final.

As one of the ‘big five’ countries, the UK will not compete in the semi-finals and have a guaranteed place in 2023’s final.

They’ll be joined by France, Spain, Germany and Italy as well as most recent winners Ukraine.

Kate Phillips, BBC’s Director Unscripted Content, said: “We are delighted to be working with Liverpool to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year, on behalf of Ukraine. Liverpool, and the BBC, will do everything to ensure that this special occasion, fully reflects Ukrainian culture, music and communities.

“We will absolutely get this right. I’m also thrilled that both Semi-Finals and the Grand Final will be shown to UK audiences live on BBC One.”

Further details about the show, including hosts and interval acts, are to be announced.

Also to be confirmed is the UK entry for 2023’s contest.

Sam Ryder represented the United Kingdom at this year’s competition with the song Space Man, co-written by Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge and Max Wolfgang.

He scored total of 466 points, marking our best result since 1998 and the first time the UK has been in the top ten since 2009.

The BBC is once again working with TaP Music to find a new act and song to represent the country in Liverpool next spring.