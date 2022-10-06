The White Lotus season 2 release date and first look trailer revealed

Sky has revealed the release date and first trailer for the new series of The White Lotus.

The social satire is set at an exclusive Sicilian resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

The ensemble cast includes F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall.

Season two of The White Lotus will be released on 31 October exclusively on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

You can watch a first trailer below…

The first series of The White Lotus is currently available on Sky on Demand and NOW.

