Angels of the North returns to BBC Three for series four

Angels of the North returns to BBC Three for a fourth series this month.

North East’s finest are back as cameras follow the highs, lows and everything-in-between of running their successful businesses across Newcastle and Tyneside.

The new season will start on Monday, 17 October at 8:30PM on BBC Three with all episodes streaming online on iPlayer from 6AM.

A teaser shares: “At Gateshead super salon Longlox, owner Sammyjo is off her medication following her mental health struggles and finally feels strong enough to take back the reins of the business from ‘mamager’ Bev. It’s a huge milestone for Sammyjo and the whole of Longlox are behind her.

Angels of the North series 4: Kendal, Louise, Sammyjo, Bev, Jen, Molly, Shannon G and Megan. Credit: BBC/TwentySix03

“There’s a double Christening with Sammyjo as godmother to not one, but two children and she’s back in the dating game with some advice from her Longlox girls who offer a little digital help. The lasses let loose at the racing and finally, after a two year wait, Sammyjo celebrates moving in to the house of her dreams with an eventful housewarming party. Could this be the start of her happily ever after?

“Over at Pure Ink tattoo studio in Newcastle, owner and long time friend of Sammyjo, Shane is delighted to have little sister Jade back at work after having her daughter, Alaya. He’s loving life as an Uncle; meanwhile Jade is getting to grips with the tough work/life juggle that comes with being a new mam.

“In Jarrow, Ewan, professional boxer and boyfriend of Longlox stylist Kallie, faces histoughest challenge yet as he trains for a career-defining fight at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light. It’s an intense time of training, training and more training as he aims to take his unbeaten run to 5-0. Has he done enough or will the nerves and the bright lights get the better of him in the ring?”

Speaking about the new series, Sammyjo teases: “I’m not allowed to give too much away, but you’ll see a lot more of Longlox this time around and a lot more of Newcastle as well.

Angels of the North series 4: Sammyjo. Credit: BBC/TwentySix03

“We were out and about a lot more because Covid restrictions were lifted, we went to different bars and restaurants in town, we went to the Hoppins – a huge theme park that travels around the UK – that was eventful. We went to gay pride which is a walk through town right at the very end of the series. There’s a lot of Newcastle on there.”

Bev adds: “You don’t know what’s going to happen in them six weeks of filming but trust me, something happens more or less daily in this salon so there’s plenty to watch out for. I’ll just say, there’s something in the water here, there’s always someone here that ends up pregnant, always!”

And Shane shares: “There’s more laughs this year. We’ve done a lot of filming outside of the shop so we’ve been to the Hoppins, we’ve been out on buggies, to Jade’s baby’s christening. There’s a lot of shop stuff but a lot of outdoors too. ”

Angels of the North airs on Mondays and Thursdays on BBC Three at 8:30PM from 17 October. All episodes will land on iPlayer at 6AM on the same day.

