All star cast to bring Quentin Blake's best loved stories to life on TV

Sir Quentin Blake’s best loved stories will come to the BBC next year.

Set to air in December 2023 the animated box set of hand-picked specials is based on the six iconic best-selling books Zagazoo, Loveykins, Jack And Nancy, Snuff, Angel Pavement and Mrs Armitage On Wheels.

An all star cast will voice the characters.

Adrian Lester (Hustle, Primary Colors, The Day After Tomorrow) will narrate the series. Alison Steadman (Life Is Sweet, Secrets And Lies, Gavin And Stacey) will star as the voice of the indomitable Mrs Armitage, whilst Simon Pegg (Mission Impossible, Hot Fuzz, Shaun Of The Dead) will voice lead roles in Zagazoo, Snuff and Angel Pavement and Nina Sosanya (Teachers, W1A, Killing Eve) will bring Angela Bowling to life in Loveykins.

The BBC share: “Quentin Blake’s Box Of Treasures is a unique collection of six animated stories from the world-famous illustrator and master storyteller. An international bestseller for seven decades, 89-year-old Quentin Blake has written or illustrated over 500 books and his memorable works are loved across the world for their unique illustrations and joyful, captivating stories.

“From Jack and Nancy’s exhilarating island adventure to Zagazoo’s hilariously off-beat antics, Loveykins’ extraordinary transformation to the zany inventions of Mrs Armitage, these beautifully crafted and engaging stories of fun, friendship and adventure will deliver family entertainment at its very best and provide an exclusive treat for audiences.”

Patricia Hidalgo, Director BBC Children’s and Education, said: “When it comes to storytelling for children, the UK has a rich heritage and history of creativity and Quentin Blake is known around the world for his unique talent.

“His imagination has brought magic to the lives of so many people, both young and old and it is an absolute privilege to be involved in this project. We’re delighted to be working with such a phenomenal, diverse cast of actors that will bring these beautiful characters to life for family audiences to enjoy on the BBC.”

The series will broadcast on CBBC and iPlayer in December 2023.

