David Walliams' Gangsta Granny Strikes Again! coming to BBC One

David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny Strikes Again will come to the screen on BBC One.

Adapted from David Walliams’ 2021 book, the new one-off special will follow the original Gangsta Granny to screen which first aired in 2013.

The cast includes David himself as Dad, Mike, Sheridan Smith (Four Lives, Cleaning Up) as Mum, Linda, Kevin Bishop (Inside No. 9, Porridge) as Italian dancer Flavio, Maggie Steed (Fisherman’s Friends, Paddington 2) as Queen, Griff Rhys Jones (Future TX, Griff’s Canadian Adventure) as Mr Parker and young Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit, Home Sweet Home Alone) as grandson Ben.

A teaser shares: “We join Ben a year on as he is getting used to life without his beloved Gran. With the memory of their daring Crown Jewel heist still fresh in his mind, he is stunned to learn another spate of thefts are beginning to occur – with all the clues pointing to The Black Cat, better known to Ben as Granny!

“Surprising? Yes. Impossible? Maybe. Viewers should expect the unexpected as they are once again taken on a wildly entertaining ride that sees Ben attempt to unravel the mystery of just who is The Black Cat.”

David Walliams said: “It is a thrill to revisit these characters in a brand new story. I hope families are going to love this comedy adventure story. A huge thank you to the BBC for making it happen.”

The hour-long film will air across BBC One, CBBC and iPlayer with a release date to be confirmed.

Gangsta Granny Strikes Again! is the latest David Walliams book to be commissioned by the BBC following Mr Stink, Gangsta Granny, The Boy In The Dress, Billionaire Boy, Grandpa’s Great Escape and The Midnight Gang.

The original Gangsta Granny film is available to stream online here.