Karen Pirie cast revealed for new ITV police drama

New drama Karen Pirie has arrived on ITV – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The crime drama is based on Val McDermid’s psychological thriller The Distant Echo and has been adapted by Emer Kenny.

A teaser shares: “True to Val McDermid’s iconic character, DS Karen Pirie is a young and fearless Scottish investigator with a quick mouth and tenacious desire for the truth.

“The series is based on Val McDermid’s first Karen Pirie novel The Distant Echo, and in the first episode Karen is tasked with reopening an historic murder investigation that has been the subject of a provocative true crime podcast”

Karen Pirie. Pictured: LAUREN LYLE as DS Karen Pirie.

Karen Pirie 2022 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Karen Pirie:

Lauren Lyle plays DS Karen Pirie

Chris Jenks plays DC Jason Murray

Zach Wyatt plays DS Phil Parhatka

Jhon Lumsden plays Ziggy Jnr

Jack Hesketh plays Weird Jnr

Buom Tihngang plays Alex Jnr

Alec Newman plays Ziggy Snr

Michael Shaeffer plays Weird Snr

Ariyon Bakare plays Alex Snr

Bobby Rainsbury plays Grace Galloway

Anna Russell-martin plays Rosie Duff

Gilly Gilchrist plays DI Barney Maclennan

Kevin Mains plays Ds Jimmy Lawson Jnr

Stuart Bowman plays Chief Supt Lawson Snr

Gemma Mcelhinney plays PC Janice Hogg Jnr

Emer Kenny plays River Wilde

Rakhee Thakrar plays Bel Richmond

Steve John Shepherd plays DI Simon Lees

Watch Karen Pirie on TV and online

Karen Pirie will start on ITV on Sunday, 25 September at 8PM. The series will air over three, two hour long episodes weekly.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

A synopsis for the first instalment shares: “1996. In St Andrews, three drunken students are discovered at the scene of a murder. Young barmaid Rosie Duff has been assaulted, stabbed and left for dead. And the only suspects are the three young men now stained with her blood, claiming to have stumbled across her on the way home from a party.

“Twenty-five years later, Rosie’s unsolved murder has become the subject of a provocative true crime podcast and Detective Sergeant Karen Pirie is put in charge of the cold case review. But as complications within the investigation grow, it becomes increasingly apparent that Rosie harboured a long-held family secret that could potentially unlock the mysteries surrounding the case.

“When new evidence emerges implicating one of the students, Karen hunts down the suspect to get their version of the story.”