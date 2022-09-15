All Creatures Great And Small cast revealed for series 3 of Channel 5 show

All Creatures Great And Small series 3 has arrived on Channel 5 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

Inspired by the writings of James Alfred Wight, written under the pen name James Herriot, All Creatures Great And Small is the hit drama about a young country vet.

A teaser for the new series shares: “As series three returns, we will rejoin our beloved Skeldale House family in the Spring of 1939 as the prospect of another World War looms large over the Dales.

All Creatures Great And Small series 3 first look: James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph), Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton), Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse). Top Line: Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West), Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley)

“Change is afoot for all our Darrowby residents, especially James and Helen, who are embarking on the next chapter of their lives as the wider world around them heads toward a period of great uncertainty.”

All Creatures Great And Small 2022 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 3 of All Creatures Great And Small

Samuel West plays Siegfried Farnon

Anna Madeley plays Mrs Hall

Nicholas Ralph plays James Herriot

Callum Woodhouse plays Tristan Farnon

Rachel Shenton plays Helen Alderson

Tony Pitts plays Richard Alderson

Imogen Clawson plays Jenny Alderson

Patricia Hodge plays Mrs Pumphrey

Senior Drew Cain plays James Herriot

Gabriel Quigley plays Hannah Herriot

Mollie Winnard plays Maggie

Lamin Touray plays Tom Chapman

Henry Dinsdale plays Mark Noble

Paul Hawkyard plays William Henry

Samuel Jordan plays Wilfred Henry

Mark Chatterton plays Vicar

John Tueart plays Recruitment Officer

Saunders Michael Maloney plays Albert Seabright

Steven Hartley plays John Monkham

Joseph May plays Francois

Declan O’Connor plays Maurice Oliver

Sam Heron plays Robert Turner

Jim Moir plays Jeff Mallock

Mike Harding plays Isaac Cranford

Julie Edwards plays Mrs Beck

Marc Pickering plays Mr Barge

Lynda Rooke plays Kate Billings

Sophie Khan Levy plays Florence Pandhi

Will Thorp plays Gerald Hammond

Adrian Rawlins plays Charles Harcourt

Sophie Mensah plays Kitty Pattison

Alexis Platt plays Dick Rudd

Austin Haynes plays Andrew Simmonds

Lara Steward plays Penny

Conor Deane plays Edward Hall

Ian Mercer plays Andrew Sunningwell

Kriss Dosanjh plays George Pandhi

Helen Sheals plays Joyce Pandhi

Finlay Joe Osbourne plays MAG Inspector

Derek plays Tricki

Watch All Creatures Great And Small on TV and online

The new series of All Creatures Great And Small begins on Channel 5 on Thursday, 15 September at 9PM.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via My5.

A synopsis of the first episode shares: “Siegfried decides to give James a poorly timed reminder about his responsibilities as a vet while he prepares for his honeymoon with Helen, leaving James feeling torn between his professional and private life. James feels further challenged when he encounters farmer William Henry at the Drovers, who worries that his cows might have tuberculosis.

“After a heavy night, James finds himself high up in the Dales at Henry’s to perform a second round of TB testing far from where he’s supposed to be on his wedding day. Despite Tristan being given an important task by James and Helen, Siegfried decides to take charge of things on his brother’s behalf. An unforeseen mishap at the practice involving Mr Mulligan’s vomiting dog Clancy leaves Siegfried scrambling to resolve things before James, Helen and Tristan find out.

“Tristan is sent to convince James to put down his work at Henry’s and come back to Skeldale. When it emerges that one of Henry’s cows is more unwell than initially thought, James feels unable to leave the farm. A word from Mrs Hall helps Siegfried realise the influence that his words have on James. Siegfried shows him that sometimes difficult choices have to be made and recognises James’ dedication to his job by making him junior partner at the practice. He feels grateful that, as vets, James and Tristan are in protected jobs so unable to volunteer to fight in the potential war.”

Meanwhile series 1 and 2 of All Creatures Great And Small are available to stream on My5 here