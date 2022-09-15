All Creatures Great And Small cast revealed for series 3 of Channel 5 show

All Creatures Great And Small series 3 has arrived on Channel 5 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
Inspired by the writings of James Alfred Wight, written under the pen name James Herriot, All Creatures Great And Small is the hit drama about a young country vet.
A teaser for the new series shares: “As series three returns, we will rejoin our beloved Skeldale House family in the Spring of 1939 as the prospect of another World War looms large over the Dales.
“Change is afoot for all our Darrowby residents, especially James and Helen, who are embarking on the next chapter of their lives as the wider world around them heads toward a period of great uncertainty.”
All Creatures Great And Small 2022 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 3 of All Creatures Great And Small
Samuel West plays Siegfried Farnon
Anna Madeley plays Mrs Hall
Nicholas Ralph plays James Herriot
Callum Woodhouse plays Tristan Farnon
Rachel Shenton plays Helen Alderson
Tony Pitts plays Richard Alderson
Imogen Clawson plays Jenny Alderson
Patricia Hodge plays Mrs Pumphrey
Senior Drew Cain plays James Herriot
Gabriel Quigley plays Hannah Herriot
Mollie Winnard plays Maggie
Lamin Touray plays Tom Chapman
Henry Dinsdale plays Mark Noble
Paul Hawkyard plays William Henry
Samuel Jordan plays Wilfred Henry
Mark Chatterton plays Vicar
John Tueart plays Recruitment Officer
Saunders Michael Maloney plays Albert Seabright
Steven Hartley plays John Monkham
Joseph May plays Francois
Declan O’Connor plays Maurice Oliver
Sam Heron plays Robert Turner
Jim Moir plays Jeff Mallock
Mike Harding plays Isaac Cranford
Julie Edwards plays Mrs Beck
Marc Pickering plays Mr Barge
Lynda Rooke plays Kate Billings
Sophie Khan Levy plays Florence Pandhi
Will Thorp plays Gerald Hammond
Adrian Rawlins plays Charles Harcourt
Sophie Mensah plays Kitty Pattison
Alexis Platt plays Dick Rudd
Austin Haynes plays Andrew Simmonds
Lara Steward plays Penny
Conor Deane plays Edward Hall
Ian Mercer plays Andrew Sunningwell
Kriss Dosanjh plays George Pandhi
Helen Sheals plays Joyce Pandhi
Finlay Joe Osbourne plays MAG Inspector
Derek plays Tricki
Watch All Creatures Great And Small on TV and online
The new series of All Creatures Great And Small begins on Channel 5 on Thursday, 15 September at 9PM.
You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via My5.
A synopsis of the first episode shares: “Siegfried decides to give James a poorly timed reminder about his responsibilities as a vet while he prepares for his honeymoon with Helen, leaving James feeling torn between his professional and private life. James feels further challenged when he encounters farmer William Henry at the Drovers, who worries that his cows might have tuberculosis.
“After a heavy night, James finds himself high up in the Dales at Henry’s to perform a second round of TB testing far from where he’s supposed to be on his wedding day. Despite Tristan being given an important task by James and Helen, Siegfried decides to take charge of things on his brother’s behalf. An unforeseen mishap at the practice involving Mr Mulligan’s vomiting dog Clancy leaves Siegfried scrambling to resolve things before James, Helen and Tristan find out.
“Tristan is sent to convince James to put down his work at Henry’s and come back to Skeldale. When it emerges that one of Henry’s cows is more unwell than initially thought, James feels unable to leave the farm. A word from Mrs Hall helps Siegfried realise the influence that his words have on James. Siegfried shows him that sometimes difficult choices have to be made and recognises James’ dedication to his job by making him junior partner at the practice. He feels grateful that, as vets, James and Tristan are in protected jobs so unable to volunteer to fight in the potential war.”
Meanwhile series 1 and 2 of All Creatures Great And Small are available to stream on My5 here