Inside Man is the brand new drama coming to BBC One in 2022 with a start date now confirmed!

The new four-part mini-series comes from Bafta and Emmy award-winning writer Steven Moffat (Dracula, Sherlock, Doctor Who).

Starring David Tennant (Des; Staged; Doctor Who), a teaser shares: “The captivating four part mini-series follows a prisoner on death row in the US, a Vicar in a quiet English town, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar, as they cross paths in the most unexpected way…

Beth Davenport (LYDIA WEST) – (C) Hartswood – Photographer: Paul Stephenson

“Husband and wife team Steven Moffat and Sue Vertue, executive producer for Hartswood Films, said: “We’re a bit stunned, and very excited, at the acting talent we’re managing to assemble for this show. Can’t wait to crawl out of our lockdown bunker and get to work.”

Inside Man start date

Inside Man will start on BBC One on Monday, 26 September at 9PM. The second of four episodes will follow the next day on 27 September.

You’ll also be able to watch online via the BBC iPlayer.

Alongside David Tennant, the cast will feature Dolly Wells (The Pursuit Of Love; Dracula; Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Lydia West (It’s A Sin; Years And Years; Dracula) will lead the cast alongside Stanley Tucci (Feud; The King’s Man; Spotlight) in the title role of the Inside Man.

Joining them are Lyndsey Marshal (Dracula), Atkins Estimond (Hightown), Mark Quarterly (Cursed), Tilly Vosburgh (Maigret), Louis Oliver (Midnight Mass), Kate Dickie (The Witch) and Dylan Baker (Hunters).

Steven Moffat, creator and writer, and Sue Vertue, Executive Producer for Hartswood Films said: “This is the best ensemble we’ve ever had the chance to work with. It’s a rare privilege to see scripts come to life as beautifully as this.”

Outside the UK, the series will be available to stream on Netflix.