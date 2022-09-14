Karen Pirie is the brand new drama coming to ITV in 2022 with a start date now confirmed!

The new crime drama is based on Val McDermid’s psychological thriller The Distant Echo and has been adapted by Emer Kenny.

A teaser shares: “In the first episode Karen is tasked with reopening an historic murder investigation that has been the subject of a provocative true crime podcast.

“When teenager Rosie Duff was found brutally murdered in the Scottish university town of St Andrews in 1996, suspicion fell on the three drunken students who were discovered at the scene of the crime, claiming to have found her body; Sigmund ‘Ziggy’ Malkiewicz Tom ‘Weird’ Mackie and Alex Gilbey. But with a lack of forensic evidence, no charges were brought and the police investigation floundered.

“Twenty-five years on, someone appears to be willing to risk everything to keep the secrets surrounding the case hidden. Do the three men know more than they previously revealed? How flawed was the original investigation? And can Karen uncover the truth of what happened to Rosie that fateful night?”

Karen Pirie start date

Karen Pirie will start on ITV on Sunday, 25 September at 8PM. The series will air over three, two hour long episodes.

You’ll also be able to watch online via the ITV Hub.

You can watch a first look trailer below!

Outlander star Lauren Lyle will take the lead role of Karen Pirie joined by Emer Kenny (Harlots, Save Me Too) as River Wilde, Chris Jenks (Sex Education) as Jason ‘Mint’ Murray and Zach Wyatt (Blithe Spirit) as DS Phil Parhatka.

Further cast includes Michael Schaeffer (The Salisbury Poisonings) as Tom ‘Weird’ Mackie senior, Ariyon Bakare (His Dark Materials) as Alex Gilbey senior and Alec Newman (Unforgotten) as Sigmund ‘Ziggy’ Malkiewicz senior.

The book’s original author Val McDermid said of the upcoming series: “It’s always exciting to see a project like Karen Pirie leave the page and head for the screen.

“We’ve been fortunate to secure a very talented and enthusiastic cast to bring The Distant Echo to life, and shooting in Scotland is definitely added eye-candy! Audiences are in for a treat.”