EastEnders is due to air on BBC Two tonight as schedule updates are revealed following the Queen’s death.

It was announced yesterday evening that Her Majesty had passed away peacefully at Balmoral.

The news was broken across TV and radio stations, with special bulletins interrupting scheduled programming.

Today BBC One will be airing a news special throughout the day but BBC Two is to return to regular programming.

BBC Two will also air a number of originally scheduled BBC One shows including Pointless at 5:15PM and yesterday’s postponed episode of EastEnders at 7PM.

However planned episodes of Have I Got News For You, A Question Of Sport and Celebrity Masterchef will not air.

Over on ITV and it was previously announced that the day would begin as usual with Good Morning Britain from 6AM – 9AM.

It will be followed by an ITV News special throughout the day, replacing the likes of Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women.

In the evening a special show, Queen Elizabeth II – The Longest Reign, will air from 8:30PM on the channel. Hosted by Jonathan Dimbleby, the feature-length tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will trace the history of her landmark reign from coronation to the present day.

Both Channel 4 and Channel 5 will be airing a mixture of regularly scheduled programming and special news bulletins throughout the day.

Digital channels such as E4 and ITV2 currently continue with their regularly scheduled programming.

NOTE: Schedule updates liable to change at short notice.

