Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker 2022 has arrived on Channel 4 – here are the contestants who are taking part and the results so far.

Mel Giedroyc returns for the show’s second series as 10 of the UK’s top woodworking enthusiasts, who will battle it out for the coveted prize of being named Britain’s Best Woodworker.

The woodworkers will fight hammer and nail, building wonderful works of wood in just two days that combine epic scale with fine craftsmanship and cutting-edge design. They’ll also face a range of surprise challenges that test their core skills.

They’ll have to impress the judges, entrepreneur and woodworking expert Sophie Sellu and design academic Tom Dyckhoff, to remain in the competition as each week one is eliminated until a winner is crowned.

Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker S2. Pictured: (L-R) Judge Tom Dyckhoff, host Mel Giedroyc and judge Sophie Sellu.

Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker contestants and results

Misti – Sculptor from Ludlow

Calum 31-year-old 3D designer from Glasgow

Chloe 21-year-old Student from Brighton

Dafydd 47-year-old Civil servant from Bridgend

Jacob 22-year-old Caretaker from Norfolk

Lauren 35-year-old Landscape architect technician from Kent

Russell 36-year-old Kitchen fitter from Kent

Sarah 45-year-old Consultant from Kent

Tanya 46-year-old Teacher from London

ELIMINATED EPISODE TWO Tony 51-year-old Graphic designer from Liverpool

ELIMINATED EPISODE ONE Amina 39-year-old Academic developer from Greater Manchester

Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker spoilers

In the next episode (5 October), Mel welcomes the eight remaining woodworkers back to the workshop, where the big build awaiting them this time is literally child’s play, as they craft a high-quality toy inspired by their own childhood. But with just two days to create something magical, there’s no time to mess around.

The skills challenge offers one of the group the chance of immunity from elimination, but first, they must impress the judges. The woodworkers are tasked with carving a modern take on the traditional Welsh love spoon, but who will sweep judges Sophie Sellu and Tom Dyckhoff off their feet with their love token, and who will be dumped from the competition?

Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker aired at 8PM on Thursday nights on Channel 4 and All 4.

Episodes are available to watch online via All4 here.