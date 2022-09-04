Antiques Roadshow tonight - Queen Victoria's undergarments and iconic Chopper bike

Antiques Roadshow continues tonight (4 September 2022) on BBC One with its latest episode.

The new instalment sees Fiona Bruce and the team return to Wollaton Hall in Nottingham.

This week silver expert Kate Flitcroft is shaken, not stirred, by a stunning fire extinguisher cocktail shaker that turns up, while ceramics expert Eric Knowles meets his match with a cheeky toy monkey popping out of a musical pineapple.

Fiona Bruce arrives in style on an iconic Chopper bike and tells the story of Raleigh Bicycles, founded in Nottingham in the 1880s.

She learns about local activist George Powe, who campaigned to secure employment opportunities for black workers at Raleigh in the 1950s, and hears from two former employees about life inside what was once the world’s largest bicycle factory.

Jewellery expert Susan Rumfitt challenges Fiona to guess the value of three intriguing cameo items, and collectables expert Hilary Kay is surprised to discover some of Queen Victoria’s personal undergarments with a sizeable price tag to boot.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 8PM on BBC One tonight, 4 September 2022.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The current series - the 44th to air overall - continues Sunday nights. Next weekend's episode will see the team head to Sefton Park in Liverpool.