Ridley cast revealed for new ITV drama

New crime drama Ridley has arrived on ITV - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.
A teaser of the series shares: "After twenty-five years as a homicide copper, Ridley has been nudged out of the job he loves. But the prospect of retirement is not a particularly welcome one as he's been cut off in his prime.
"Ridley’s replacement is Acting DI Carol Farman, his former protégée whom Ridley mentored for many years. When he's enlisted by Carol as a police consultant on a complex and compelling murder case, the investigation takes a dark and unexpected turn. Turning to her old mentor for support, Carol is keen to access Ridley’s unique insight into crime-solving which has served them so well in the past.
"With more intriguing cases to solve, Ridley will be enticed out of retirement into his former role, reviving his formidable and successful partnership with Carol."
Ridley 2022 cast
Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of Ridley:
Adrian Dunbar plays Alex Ridley
Bronagh Waugh plays DI Carol Farman
Terence Maynard plays DCI Paul Goodwin
George Bukhari plays DC Darren Lakhan
Georgie Glen plays Dr Wendy Newstone
Julie Graham plays Annie Marling
Aidan McArdle plays Michael Flannery
Bhavna Limbachia plays Geri Farman
Tareq Al-Jeddal plays Jack Farman
Also appearing in the first episode are:
Jennifer Hennessy plays Moll Halpin
Alexandra Hannant plays Catherine Halpin
Rob Mitchell-James plays Jesse Halpin
Amanda Lawrence plays Lorna Spalden
Pauline Turner plays Esther Parry
Conor Lowson plays Steve Parry
Graeme Hawley plays Daniel Preston
Erin Shanagher plays Penny Lindsey
plays Gill Moreland Caroline Lee-Johnson
Reece Douglas plays Adam Moreland
Elizabeth Berrington plays Jean Dixon
Watch Ridley on TV and online
Ridley begins at 8PM on Sunday, 28 August on ITV and continues weekly with four, two-hour long episodes.
You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.
A teaser for the first episode shares: "When a local farmer is found dead, Ridley is called on by his ex-colleague and newly promoted DI Carol Farman to assist on a missing persons case that remains unsolved after 13 years.
"Ridley always suspected the investigation was flawed, and that the wrong man was tried for Hannah's Lindsay's abduction. As they delve deeper, they uncover another body, and a shocking secret."