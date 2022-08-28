Ridley cast revealed for new ITV drama

New crime drama Ridley has arrived on ITV - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

A teaser of the series shares: "After twenty-five years as a homicide copper, Ridley has been nudged out of the job he loves. But the prospect of retirement is not a particularly welcome one as he's been cut off in his prime.

"Ridley’s replacement is Acting DI Carol Farman, his former protégée whom Ridley mentored for many years. When he's enlisted by Carol as a police consultant on a complex and compelling murder case, the investigation takes a dark and unexpected turn. Turning to her old mentor for support, Carol is keen to access Ridley’s unique insight into crime-solving which has served them so well in the past.

RIDLEY: ADRIAN DUNBAR as Ridley.

"With more intriguing cases to solve, Ridley will be enticed out of retirement into his former role, reviving his formidable and successful partnership with Carol."

Ridley 2022 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of Ridley:

Adrian Dunbar plays Alex Ridley

Bronagh Waugh plays DI Carol Farman

Terence Maynard plays DCI Paul Goodwin

George Bukhari plays DC Darren Lakhan

Georgie Glen plays Dr Wendy Newstone

Julie Graham plays Annie Marling

Aidan McArdle plays Michael Flannery

Bhavna Limbachia plays Geri Farman

Tareq Al-Jeddal plays Jack Farman

Also appearing in the first episode are:

Jennifer Hennessy plays Moll Halpin

Alexandra Hannant plays Catherine Halpin

Rob Mitchell-James plays Jesse Halpin

Amanda Lawrence plays Lorna Spalden

Pauline Turner plays Esther Parry

Conor Lowson plays Steve Parry

Graeme Hawley plays Daniel Preston

Erin Shanagher plays Penny Lindsey

plays Gill Moreland Caroline Lee-Johnson

Reece Douglas plays Adam Moreland

Elizabeth Berrington plays Jean Dixon

Watch Ridley on TV and online

Ridley begins at 8PM on Sunday, 28 August on ITV and continues weekly with four, two-hour long episodes.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

A teaser for the first episode shares: "When a local farmer is found dead, Ridley is called on by his ex-colleague and newly promoted DI Carol Farman to assist on a missing persons case that remains unsolved after 13 years.

"Ridley always suspected the investigation was flawed, and that the wrong man was tried for Hannah's Lindsay's abduction. As they delve deeper, they uncover another body, and a shocking secret."

More on: ITV Ridley TV