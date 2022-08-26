Brassic will return to Sky in 2023 with a fifth series, it's been confirmed.

Filming on the new episodes is underway ahead of series four launching in September.

Sky tease: "Viewers can expect more of the eccentric plans and hi-jinks from the Brassic gang that includes Vinnie, Erin, Tommo, Ashley, JJ, Cardi, Carol, Sugar, farmer Jim and Dr Chris."

The news comes just days before series 4 of Brassic drops on Sky Max and NOW from Wednesday, 7 September.

Based on the ‘true-life’ misadventures of Bafta nominated lead actor and co-creator Joe Gilgun, the cast also features Michelle Keegan, Dominic West, Damien Molony, Tom Hanson, Aaron Heffernan, Ryan Sampson, Parth Thakerar, Bronagh Gallagher, Joanna Higson, and Steve Evets.

A teaser from the new episodes shares: "From discovering severed body parts and unexpected guests to training racing dogs and capturing exotic animals, trouble is never far away when Brassic comes to town.

"The new series follows Vinnie (Gilgun) as he tracks down Erin (Keegan), who fled Hawley at the end of the last series to escape dangerous criminal Terence McCann.

"The gang causing mayhem at a murder mystery night, where Steve Pemberton (Inside Number 9, Doctor Who) makes a cameo appearance alongside the fancy dress-clad cast."

Past series of Brassic are currently available to stream online on NOW and Sky on demand.

More on: Brassic Sky TV