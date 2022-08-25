Rose Ayling-Ellis to front BBC documentary exploring inclusion for deaf individuals

Rose Ayling-Ellis is to front a brand new documentary on BBC One about the daily challenges faced by deaf individuals.

The actress and Strictly Come Dancing 2021 winner will present a one-off show, provisionally titled Signs For Change, which reveals the daily challenges and discrimination se and others faces.

The BBC share: "Produced by multi-award-winning Rogan Productions (Freddie Mercury: The Final Act, Uprising), the documentary will allow Rose to explore positive movement for societal change and inclusion for deaf individuals.

"It will question if society is adapting fast enough to allow for equality amongst the deaf and hearing worlds by looking at Rose’s own experiences and encounters with people on the frontline, pushing for change.

"In a pivotal moment for the first deaf contestant and winner of Strictly, the documentary announcement follows the news that, as of May 2022, British Sign Language has been officially recognised in law.

"With plenty more still to be done in the fight for true inclusion for deaf people, Rose will meet trailblazers in the deaf community, emphasising the societal changes that can make a tremendous impact on people’s lives."

Rose Ayling-Ellis said: “This documentary will be real, emotional and hard-hitting, and it is high time that the realities of deaf people in the UK were shared with a wider audience. My hope is to encourage people to look at our attitude as a society and to reflect on how we can improve the lives of deaf people.

"It will not paint me as an inspiration, but will instead lift the lid on the gritty stuff that we desperately need to confront.

"I have always admired the incredible, groundbreaking work of Rogan Productions, and I am thrilled to be working with James and the team to document my life, and to share what matters most to me.”

James Rogan, Creative Director at Rogan Productions, added: “From the moment Rose was awarded full marks on Strictly, the earliest in its history, we knew we had to make a documentary with her. Her ability to break boundaries and transform the way we see the world is exceptional. This documentary is the opportunity for her to share a lifetime of experience and a powerful call for change.”

An air date for the show is to be announced.