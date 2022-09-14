Taskmaster 2022 start date and line up revealed for series 14 on Channel 4

Taskmaster is back for 2022 with a brand new series coming to Channel 4 – here’s when it’s on TV and who’s taking part.

Fresh from its recent Champion’s Special, Taskmaster returns with its fourteenth series.

Creator Alex Horne is back alongside Greg Davies as the incomparable and all-powerful Taskmaster to set a brand new line up of celebs through a number of random challenges.

Taskmaster series 14 line up: (L-R) Dara Ó Briain, Fern Brady, John Kearns, Munya Chawawa, Sarah Millican

When does Taskmaster start on TV?

The new series of Taskmaster begins on Channel 4 on Thursday, 29 September at 9PM.

Episodes for the ten-part series will air weekly on TV or online via All 4.

Meanwhile you can currently catch up on past series and specials online via All 4 here.

Meet the series 14 line up!

The five celebrities taking part in the new series include Stand-up comedian and television presenter Dara Ó Briain , stand-up comedian Fern Brady and stand-up, writer, and actor John Kearns .

They’re joined by comedian, broadcaster and leading digital creator Munya Chawawa and award-winning stand-up comedian Sarah Millican

A teaser for the new series shares: “The infallible Greg Davies returns to host a mighty new series of Taskmaster. With loins girded, he is poised to wreak havoc on the lives of five comics who must have known what they were signing up for yet went ahead and did it anyway.

“Nestled both in the heart of the action and at Greg’s feet when he goes to sleep at night is Little Alex Horne, the Taskmaster’s assistant, who literally subsists on a diet of crisps and statistics.

“As our quintet of cowering comics head out into the wilderness to attempt hip-touching, hand-finding and milk-lifting, Alex will be taking notes and recording numbers with admirable (bordering on irritating) efficiency.”

In the first episode, the contestants will be seen fumbling frozen peas and shouting about fish in attempt to win their way to the title.

More on: Taskmaster TV