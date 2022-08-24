Doc Martin is back for a new series in 2022- when does it start on TV?

Martin Clunes reprises his iconic role as grumpy medic, Dr. Martin Ellingham, the GP with a brusque bedside manner and a phobia of blood.

It was previously announced that the upcoming tenth series would be the last. Eight new episodes plus a Christmas special will bid a final farewell to Doc Martin after more than 15 years on TV screens.

Here's all you need to know about Doc Martin's last outing!

When does Doc Martin start?

The new series of Doc Martin will start on Wednesday, 7 September on ITV.

As ever you'll also be able to watch episodes online on ITV Hub.

A teaser for the last series shares: "At the end of the last series the Doc decided, after having his medical career scrutinised by the General Medical Council because of his blood phobia, that he would resign from being Portwenn’s GP.

"This final series sees the Doc making efforts to overcome his phobia, and beginning to question whether he made the right decision about resigning. He and Louisa have also welcomed a baby daughter, Mary Elizabeth, a sister for four-year-old James Henry.

"With Louisa pursuing her new career as a child counsellor in his old surgery, the Doc is left literally holding the baby, and indulging his hobby of repairing clocks on the kitchen table. But does he really want his old job back?"

Alongside Martin Clunes in the title role, the cast will see Caroline Catz as Doc Martin’s wife, Louisa Ellingham and Dame Eileen Atkins as his formidable Aunt Ruth.

They'll be joined by Ian McNeice as Bert Large, Joe Absolom as Al, John Marquez as PC Joe Penhale, Jessica Ransom as Morwenna Newcross and Selina Cadell as Mrs Tishell.