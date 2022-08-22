Long Lost Family: What Happened Next tonight - Dominic Matteo, Grant Williams, Colin Deering

LONG LOST FAMILY: WHAT HAPPENED NEXT. Pictured: (l-r) Original searcher and Ex-premiership footballer Dominic Matteo with birth mum Maggie in Glasgow. Credit: ITV/Wall To Wall

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next continues this evening (22 August) on ITV2.

Over the years, Long Lost Family has taken on more than seven hundred searches, reuniting family members that have been missing for decades and finding relatives people didn’t even know existed.

New spin-off series What Happened Next explores what followed those first meetings - how easy is it to build a relationship after a lifetime apart, and what happens when searching doesn’t exactly go as planned?

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next . Pictured: Nicky Campbell and Davina McCall

In this week's episode, we catch up with three searchers navigating new relationships and complicated feelings.

Ex-premiership footballer Dominic Matteo came to the show desperate to find his birth mother after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

After the team found his birth mum Maggie, she’d actually seen her son playing football on television without realising he was the baby she’d given up for adoption. But for Dom and Maggie this didn’t turn out to be the only coincidence...

The second story of the episode focuses on Grant Williams who returns to Derry in Northern Ireland to spend more time with his daughter Wendy O’Hagan nearly a decade after the show first tracked him down. But with Grant’s recent diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, father and daughter must make use of every second they have together.

And finally, Colin Deering – who first met his brother Bryan back in 2014 – starts out on a whole new journey to find out about his birth father, with consequences none of no one could ever have imagined.

LONG LOST FAMILY: WHAT HAPPENED NEXT. Pictured: Colin Deering. Credit: ITV/Wall To Wall

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next currently airs on Monday nights at 9PM on ITV.

You can also watch online and catch up via the ITV Hub where episodes of the main series are also available.