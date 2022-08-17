Two Doors Down series 6 confirmed together with Christmas special in 2022

BBC Two comedy series Two Doors Down will return for a sixth series and new Christmas special.

The BBC has confirmed the Scottish sitcom will return later this year.

Set in the fictional Scottish suburban street of Latimer Crescent, the cast will include Arabella Weir as Beth, Alex Norton as Eric, Elaine C Smith as Christine, Jamie Quinn as Ian, Kieran Hodgson as Gordon. Graeme ‘Grado’ Stevely as and Joy McAvoy as Michelle.

Last year's Christmas special cast

Siobhan Redmond will also join the cast as a new series regular.

The BBC share: "Bursting with comic vitality, acid-tongued put downs and ultimate awkwardness these very funny, frequently exasperating, new episodes bring us back in to the world of these memorable characters who we, probably, wouldn’t want to have living next door.

"Beth and Eric’s peaceful suburban existence is continually punctured by the inappropriate behaviour of their fellow residents, who are often rude about their hospitality and frequently outstay their welcome.

"Lifelong hypochondriac Christine never misses an opportunity to sponge a cuppa off Beth while undermining her at the same time; Colin needs his neighbours more than ever this series as his wife Cathy has left him and now lives abroad, but he can’t help oversharing personal details; and ever-positive Michelle continues to struggle with hapless Alan’s imperfections. It seems Beth and Eric’s only support comes in the form of loving son Ian and his wide-eyed fiancé Gordon."

For now, Series 1 - 5 of Two Doors Down are available to watch online on BBC iPlayer.

Steven Canny, Executive Producer for BBC Studios Comedy which makes the series in Scotland, said: “It’s such a pleasure and privilege to be back making Two Doors Down. It’s a phenomenal crew, a brilliantly funny cast and the beautifully crafted scripts are a constant source of surprise and delight sprinkled with cruelty.

"I’m really looking forward to the audience seeing the new ways we’ve found to torment poor Beth and Eric.”

Seb Barwell, Commissioning Editor at the BBC added: "We’re delighted to bring six series up for Two Doors Down, a show that continues to delight audiences with its miniature masterpieces of contained comedy."