The Secrets She Keeps series 2 cast, plot, spoilers and how to watch drama online

The Secrets She Keeps returns to BBC One for its second series this weekend – here’s all you need to know.

First airing in 2020, The Secrets She Keeps is an Australian psychological thriller drama originally based on the book of the same name by Michael Robotham.

Season 2 arrives on BBC One this month (August) – From the cast to when to watch on TV, here’s all about the new episodes

How to watch The Secrets She Keeps on TV and online

The Secrets She Keeps has six episodes.

They will air Saturday nights on BBC One from 13 August at 9:15PM.

Alternatively, ALL six episodes are available to watch online right now via BBC iPlayer here.

The Secrets She Keeps series two cast and plot

The cast of series two features Jessica De Gouw as Meghan Shaughnessy, Todd Lasance as Jack Shaughnessy (replacing Michael Dorman) and Laura Carmichael as Agatha Fyfel.

They’re joined by Danielle Cormack as Vicky Michaelson, Ryan Corr as Simon Beecher and Cariba Heine as Grace.

SPOILERS FROM SERIES ONE FOLLOW!

In the first series we saw Agatha fake a pregnancy before stealing Meghan’s baby to pass off as her own.

The series concluded with Agatha in prison awaiting trial as the baby was returned to his rightful mother – but Meghan was hiding a secret herself about the father having cheated on husband Jack with friend Simon.

As for what series two has to offer, a teaser shares: “Two years after Agatha kidnapped Meghan’s baby Ben, it is time for Agatha to be tried in court. Meghan, Jack and their entire family have attempted to move on as best they could, but their lives have remained deeply affected by the trauma.

“A young investigative journalist, hungry to report on Agatha’s side of the story, hounds Meghan for information.”

The Secrets She Keeps airs Saturday nights on BBC One or watch online now via iPlayer.