Riptide: Jo Joyner to star in new Australian drama on Channel 5

Channel 5 has announced brand new Australian drama Riptide.

The four part series, which will see Channel 5 team up with Network 10 and Fremantle Australia, will star Jo Joyner, best known for her roles in EastEnders and Ackley Bridge.

Joining Jo is English actor Ciarán Griffiths (Shameless, The Flats) and Australian actors David Berry (Outlander, A Place Called Home), Peter O’Brien (The Unusual Suspects, Grey Nomads), Ally Fowler (Wentworth), Pia Miranda (Mustangs FC, Wentworth), rising stars Benny Turland (Neighbours, Home and Away), Asher Yasbincek (The Heights, Heartbreak High) and Yazeed Daher (The Hunting, Safe Harbour), and newcomers Benjamin Samaddar and Sonya Suares.

A teaser of the series shares: “Filmed in Melbourne, Alison’s life is plunged into despair when her new Australian husband vanishes after a morning surf. Did he get caught in a dangerous riptide – or is there more to his disappearance than meets the eye?”

Jo Joyner said: “I am really excited to be working with the fantastic teams at Fremantle, Channel 5 and 10 in Australia, and playing Alison. She is such a warm and layered character whose world is turned upside down, just when it seemed like her life was finally coming together.

“I am also thrilled to be filming in the fabulous city of Melbourne and surrounding countryside, an area that I have always wanted to explore.”

Greg Barnett, Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment, Unscripted, Channel 5 & P+: commented: “Lie With Me proved incredibly popular with our viewers and I’m looking forward to expanding our drama slate even further, working hand in hand with our production partners Fremantle Australia and Network 10. Jo is an incredible talent, and I can’t wait to see what she brings to this role.”

Riptide is expected to air on Channel 5 in 2022.