The Madame Blanc Mysteries will return to Channel 5 with a second series and Christmas special.

Sally Lindsay (Cold Call, Mount Pleasant) will return to co-write and star in the crime drama as renowned and respected antiques dealer, Jean White, alongside co-writer Sue Vincent (Mount Pleasant, Shameless) as Gloria Beaushaw.

Also on the cast for series two are Alex Gaumond (The Syndicate, Death in Paradise, Two and a Half Minutes) and Steve Edge (Cruella, Murder They Hope, Housebound).

Sally Lindsay in The Madame Blanc Mysteries. Picture: Viacom/Channel 5

Across the series, Jean’s expertise in the world of antiquities proves once again the key to solving a series of murders and mysteries against the backdrop of the beautiful French village of Sainte Victoire.

The second series will start later this year on Channel 5 with a Christmas special before six further new episodes in 2023.

A teaser shares: “In the festive special we see Jean coming to the aid of Chief of Police Caron, who finds himself on the other side of the interview table accused of a crime he didn’t commit.

“Across the rest of the series, we’ll also find Jean and Dom; growing ever closer – but will friendship finally grow into something more? Love rolls into town for Gloria in the form of a new local cabbie and Barbara, still at large, has deadly plans to finally finish what she began in series 1.

Further casting will be announced in due course.

Sally Lindsay said: “The team and I were overwhelmed with the amazing response to The Madame Blanc Mysteries last year and Sue and I were thrilled to get the go ahead to create 7 more mysteries in the beautiful sunshine of Sainte Victoire.

“We were even more delighted to create a Christmas special as Christmas television has always been a highlight of the television year for me and we can’t wait to inject some much-needed sunshine right in the middle of winter.”

The show is co-produced by Clapperboard (Cold Call, The Teacher, The Holiday) and Saffron Cherry Productions (The World According to Grandpa) with Acorn Media Enterprises as international distributor.

Paul Testar, Commissioning Executive, Drama, Channel 5 and Paramount+, said: “The first series of The Madame Blanc Mysteries proved very popular with our viewers and I’m delighted that we are working again with Sally Lindsay and Saffron Cherry, along with our long-standing production partners Clapperboard and Acorn TV, to delve deeper into more mysteries and murders in the beautiful Sainte Victoire.”