Bad Education first look at new series and cast as show returns to BBC Three

The BBC has revealed a first look at the new series of Bad Education.

It was previously confirmed that the sitcom is to return for a one-off 10-year anniversary special and new series to BBC Three.

Jack Whitehall will reprise his character as teacher Alfie Wickers for one final time to celebrate the BBC comedy’s tenth anniversary.

The one-off special will then be followed by a new six-part series with new leads – former Class K students, fabulous diva Stephen (Layton Williams), and lovable geezer Mitchell (Charlie Wernham) returning as Drama and PE teachers, to ‘educate’ a new gaggle of rebellious misfits.

What will be the fourth season of Bad Education will air on BBC Three and iPlayer in 2023.

A teaser shares: “Series 4 will see Stephen and Mitchell get to grips with their new career and wayward students, all whilst new headteacher and control freak Ms Hoburn (Vicki Pepperdine) looms large.

“Meanwhile, recently departed head Mr Fraser (Mathew Horne) and his questionable ‘bants’ continues to hang around the school kitchen, as HR struggle to fire him.

“We welcome new classmates to the school; glamorous gossip Usma (Asha Hassan), wannabe roadman Inchez (Anthony J Abraham), himbo Harrison (Bobby Johnson), clueless slacktivist Jinx (Laura Marcus), eccentric Warren (Ali Hadji-Heshmati) and energetic hustler, Blessing (Francesca Amewudah-Rivers).”

Meanwhile it’s been revealed that the one-off 10-year anniversary special will air at Christmas.

It will see the familiar faces of Abbey Grove return for a careers day, led by hopeless teacher Alfie Wickers (Jack Whitehall). This will mark the end of Alfie’s teaching career at Abbey Grove as audiences bid farewell to him.

The past three series of Bad Education are available to watch online on BBC iPlayer here