Bad Education returns for anniversary special and new series

Bad Education is to return for a one-off 10-year anniversary special and new series to BBC Three.

Jack Whitehall will reprise his character as teacher Alfie Wickers for one final time to celebrate the BBC comedy's tenth anniversary.

It will see Alfie with his old students one last time as they return to Abbey Grove for a joyfully chaotic careers day.

The one-off special will then be followed by a new six-part series as two former classmates, world class diva Stephen (Layton Williams) and soon-to-be-family-man-with-responsibilities Mitchell (Charlie Wernham) find themselves at the other side of the desk as newly qualified - or not - teachers.

The BBC share: "The eagerly awaited new series will see Stephen and Mitchell get to grips with their new career and wayward students, all whilst new headteacher and control freak Ms Hoburn looms large.

"Meanwhile, recently departed head Mr Fraser (Mathew Horne) and his questionable ‘bants’ continues to hang around the school in various lowly roles as HR struggle to fire him."

Jack Whitehall said: "I’m so pumped for a ten-year anniversary special of Bad Education, the show that launched my career. I have such fond memories and it will be great for the fans to check in and find out what class K have been up to since they left and if Alfie Wickers is still as much of a melt as they remember.

"The new rebooted series is so exciting. I’m so old and irrelevant I’ve decided it’s best I take more of a producer role with Bad Education, but we’ve assembled a young, talented group of writers led by the brilliant Nathan Bryon who will be carrying the torch.

"Charlie Wernham is his generation’s Danny Dyer but with less royal heritage. Hopefully being a lead in this will be a springboard to him doing a decade of violent Brit flicks about hooliganism.

"Layton Williams is a superstar. I honestly think one day he will be an EGOTT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony, TV Choice Award winner). Abbey Grove and the new class K couldn’t be in safer hands."

Bad Education first debuted in 2012 and went on to run for three episodes as well as a Christmas special.

A film follow up was released in 2015.

Broadcast dates for the special and new series are to be announced.

For now, you can watch the show's past three series online via BBC iPlayer here.