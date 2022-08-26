Sanditon recently wrapped up its second series on ITV - and fans already want to know if there will be a third.

Adapted from Jane Austen's unfinished novel, written only months before her death in 1817, Sanditon tells the story of the joyously impulsive, spirited and unconventional Charlotte Heywood.

After the first series debuted back on ITV in 2019, series 2 arrived on ITV in July after premiering online on BritBox earlier this year.

Sanditon S2. Picture shows: Alison Heywood (ROSIE GRAHAM), Charlotte Heywood (ROSE WILLIAMS) and Georgiana Lambe (CRYSTAL CLARKE). Photographer: James Pardon

But is a third series on its way?

Will Sanditon return for series three?

There's good news for fans of the show with a third series of Sanditon already confirmed.

Series 3 was confirmed alongside the second series in 2021.

Belinda Campbell, Joint MD of producers Red Planet Pictures commented: “We’re thrilled to be able to invite viewers back to Sanditon for not just one but two further visits!

"Justin Young and Andrew Davies’ sensational scripts are relevant, timely and captivating and we can’t wait to share all the exciting new developments we have in store for our much loved characters. Now, more than ever, I think we could all do with some joy on our TV screens as well as a healthy dose of fresh sea air.”

A release date for series 3 hasn't been announced - watch this space!

Watch Sanditon on TV and online

Sanditon series 2 premiered on ITV in July having been previously released on BritBox in March.

You can currently watch both series 1 and 2 online via ITV Hub here.

You can also watch past series of Sanditon on BritBox UK here.

In the US, the show is available on MASTERPIECE on PBS.

Series 1 has eight episodes while the second has six episodes.

What happens in Sanditon series 2?

The new series saw Rose Williams reprise her role of Charlotte Heywood.

A teaser shares: "After fans were left hanging in suspense by the first season’s finale and clamoring for more, the drama will continue to follow the high-spirited and independent heroine, Charlotte Heywood as she returns to the picturesque coastal resort of Sanditon.

"Charlotte’s journey is one thread of an intricate tapestry of compelling stories full of intrigue, excitement, and romance. Against the backdrop of beautiful vistas, familiar faces return and new inhabitants are introduced -- all of whom will be having adventures as joyous and surprising as the seaside town itself."

