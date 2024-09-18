Winners of Celebrity Race Across the World series two crowned

The winners of Celebrity Race Across The World’s second series have been revealed – spoilers follow!

Radio 2 host Scott Mills and his husband, Sam Vaughan, have been crowned champions of BBC One’s Celebrity Race Across the World.

The couple beat three other celebrity pairs in an intense race across 12,500 km from the Amazon Rainforest to the Andes in Chile.

In a gripping final, Scott and Sam were the first to scale the Osorno Volcano, reaching the final checkpoint in Frutillar, Chile, and securing their victory.

They were closely followed by actor Kola Bokinni and his cousin, Mary Ellen Moriarty, who finished two hours and 20 minutes later. Meanwhile, broadcaster Jeff Brazier and his son Freddy Brazier, as well as model Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy Parisi, arrived the following day, taking third and fourth place respectively.

When the couple realised they were the first to arrive, they were overwhelmed with joy. Scott and Sam jumped up, shouting “Oh my God, we did it!” before embracing in sheer disbelief.

Reflecting on their win, Scott said: “Speechless. When you open that book, and there are no other names in it – there’s no other feeling like it.”

Sam, still buzzing from the triumph, quipped: “I’m just glad we flipped the coin!”

He went on to say: “To have a great experience and win, it’s just the best.”

Scott echoed the sentiment, calling it “the best feeling ever.” Even hours later, Sam was still in shock: “We actually won!” Meanwhile, Scott, wiping away tears he blamed on the ‘cold air’, couldn’t hold back his emotions.

The journey wasn’t easy. The couple admitted it had been exhilarating, tough, and frustrating at times. But Scott said their success shows “we’re a great team – a winning team.”

Runner-ups Kola and Mary Ellen were equally thrilled with their second-place finish. Kola declared: “We came second, Mary, I’m so pleased with that,” adding that the race had been “one of the best experiences of my life.”

Jeff and Freddy Brazier came in third, but Freddy wasn’t disheartened. He said: “We didn’t come first, we didn’t need to come first. We finished the race, and we’ve done it together. Father and son – I mean, what a duo.”

In last place, Kelly Brook joked about their slow finish. “It means everything to finish,” she said. “Jeremy wanted to win, I just wanted to finish. Honestly, we came last, so I feel like we should have had a jolly from day one!”

Catch up on all episodes of Celebrity Race Across the World on BBC iPlayer.