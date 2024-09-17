Filming has kicked off for a brand-new series of The Famous Five for the BBC.

Joining the familiar faces of Diaana Babnicova, Elliott Rose, Kit Rakusen, and Flora Jacoby Richardson are a host of new cast members, including Maria Pedraza, Amir Wilson, James Wilby, Rita Tushingham, Jonathan Aris, Jamie Andrew Cutler, and Jemima Rooper.

Rooper, who played George in the 1990s TV adaptation, returns to the franchise, this time as Angela Clutterbuck, a mysterious guest at a peculiar hotel.

In this fresh take, the beloved Enid Blyton characters continue their thrilling adventures, this time set against the backdrop of wartime challenges and the trials of growing up.

Gabriela (MARIA PEDRAZA). Credit: BBC/Moonage Pictures/James Pardon

Julian is tasked with being the responsible sibling, George is determined to chase the biggest adventures, Dick is trying to keep his courage as war looms, and Anne is coming into her own.

And let’s not forget Timmy the dog, who’s particularly upset about the shortage of sausages at Kirrin Cottage!

The series, produced by BBC, Moonage Pictures, and Nicolas Winding Refn’s byNWR Originals, has begun filming two 90-minute episodes.

Fans can look forward to the first film, Mystery at the Prospect Hotel, directed by Asim Abbasi, and the second, Big Trouble on Billycock Hill, directed by Tom Vaughan.

James Lance reprises his role as Uncle Quentin and couldn’t be happier to be back.

He shared: “This series is a gem. It is a privilege to be working with our wonderful cast and the sweetest co-star, dear Kip, who plays Timmy the dog, as we follow him on these magical adventures.”

The first series of The Famous Five is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.