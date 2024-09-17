Meet The Great British Bake Off 2024 contestants

The Great British Bake Off back for its latest series, inviting a new group of eager bakers into the country’s beloved tent to win over judges Paul and Prue.
Meet this year’s contestants who will be facing 30 brand-new challenges across the next ten weeks.
Catch the return of The Great British Bake Off on Tuesday 24 September at 8PM on Channel 4.
Andy Ryan
Age: 44
From: Essex
Job: Car Mechanic
Instagram username: @bighandypandy
Andy’s baking journey started with his mum, learning family classics like apple crumble and Bakewell tarts. He values tradition and ensures that nothing goes to waste in his bakes.
Christiaan
Age: 33
From: London
Job: Menswear Designer
Instagram username: @christiaan.de.vries
Christiaan’s background in fashion is evident in his detailed and visually stunning bakes. With a love for floral and citrus flavours, he brings a touch of elegance and creativity to everything he makes.
Dylan Bachelet
Age: 20
From: Buckinghamshire
Job: Retail Assistant
Instagram username: @dylanbachelet_
Proud of his diverse heritage, Dylan’s bakes reflect his fusion roots, blending Indian, Japanese, and Belgian influences. He enjoys experimenting with sweet and spicy flavours in his creations.
Georgie
Age: 34
From: Carmarthenshire
Job: Paediatric Nurse
Instagram username: @georgiegrasso
Georgie takes inspiration from nature, incorporating foraged ingredients from the fields and hedgerows around her home. She draws on the abundance of her garden and her travels for unique flavours.
Gill Howard
Age: 53
From: Lancashire
Job: Senior Category Manager
Instagram username: @gillyfied_baking
Gill combines her love of precision and creativity in her baking, a skill she’s honed since childhood. Baking has always been a family affair, and she can’t remember a time when she wasn’t in the kitchen.
Hazel Vaughan
Age: 71
From: Kent
Job: Former Nail Technician
Instagram username: @vaughanhazel
Hazel’s birthday cakes are more than just delicious; they’re interactive. Known for her ‘car’ cakes with remote-controlled wheels and working lights, she enjoys adding a creative twist to her bakes.
Illiyin Morrison
Age: 31
From: Norfolk
Job: Birth Trauma Specialist Midwife
Instagram username: @mixing.up.motherhood
Growing up as one of eight siblings, Illiyin started baking with her mum in a lively household. She quickly became the family’s go-to person for birthday cakes, honing her skills with each celebration.
Jeff
Age: 67
From: West Yorkshire
Job: Former University Lecturer
Jeff’s baking journey began when his children were young, inspired by the skills he learned from his grandmother and Hungarian great-grandmother. He’s known for his delicious New York cheesecake.
John Mincher
Age: 37
From: West Midlands
Job: Directorate Support Manager
Instagram username: @johnmincher
John learned to bake from his nan, making fairy cakes and pies. He now honours her memory through his baking, often adding herbs and unique flavourings to put a modern twist on classic recipes.
Mike Wilkins
Age: 29
From: Wiltshire
Job: Farm Manager
Instagram username: @mikesqw
Mike’s baking style is all about comfort and quality. He enjoys creating hearty bakes using local ingredients, often incorporating seasonal fruits and edible flowers from his farm. He’s even planning to bake his own wedding cake.
Nelly Ghaffar
Age: 44
From: Dorset
Job: Palliative Care Assistant
Instagram username: @igwithnellyy
Nelly, a self-taught baker, infuses her bakes with the flavours of her Slovakian heritage and spices from her husband’s Pakistani background. Apple and cinnamon are her go-to ingredients for adding warmth to her creations.
Sumayah Kazi
Age: 19
From: Lancashire
Job: Dentistry Student
Instagram username: @sumayah
Sumayah discovered her passion for baking when she crafted an impressive macaron tower for her aunt’s mehndi celebration. Standing at a metre tall, the tower featured 240 macarons in four distinct flavours, adorned with a cascade of flowers.
More on: Great British Bake Off