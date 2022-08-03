BBC One game show Bridge of Lies returns for second series and celebrity spin-off

BBC One game show Bridge of Lies with Ross Kemp is to return for a new series and a celebrity spin-off.

Bridge of Lies will move to prime-time for the new celebrity specials which will air on BBC One in early 2023.

The second series with contestants from across the UK will air as part of BBC One’s daytime schedule later in 2023.

Host Ross Kemp said: “I felt sure we hadn’t seen the last of that formidable bridge! Hosting this show, with all its jeopardy, tension and hilarious moments, was one of the most enjoyable parts of my year and I’m delighted that it’s been recommissioned by the BBC.

“The Bridge of Lies is tailor-made for a celeb version so I’m looking forward to putting teams of famous faces to the test. My main tip for them? No matter who you are or what you do, the bridge makes allowances for no one!”

First debuting in March, Bridge Of Lies sees teams of contestants competing for cash by crossing a bridge made up of stepping stones across the studio floor.

Each stepping stone has a different option, and the players must try to get across by stepping on the truths and avoiding the lies, or risk falling off the bridge and out of the game.

Applications to take part in the second series are open now. You can apply online via bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/take-part/bridge-of-lies.

Gary Chippington, Creative Director of Entertainment at producers STV Studios, said: “We were delighted by the reaction to the first series of Bridge of Lies from viewers and critics alike, and it’s fantastic that the BBC has so much faith in the format to not only commission another daytime series, but a celebrity primetime version too. We can’t wait to get back into the studio in Glasgow with the incomparable Ross Kemp later this year.”