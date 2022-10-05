The Larkins: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ma Larkin [Joanna Scanlan] and Pop Larkin [Bradley Walsh]. ©Objective Fiction / Genial Productions

The Larkins is back for a new series in 2022- when does it start on TV?

ITV’s popular comedy-drama The Larkins will be back this autumn for a brand-new second series.

Set in the late 1950’s, The Larkins follows the golden-hearted wheeler dealer Pop Larkin and his wife Ma, together with their six children as they bask in their idyllic and beautiful patch of paradise in Kent.

Filmed within the idyllic and beautiful Kent countryside, the series is a new adaptation of the H.E. Bates’s iconic novels.

When does The Larkins start?

The new series of The Larkins will begin on ITV on Sunday, 16 October at 8PM.

The series has six episodes which will also be available to watch online on ITV Hub.

A teaser shares: “The new series sees the arrival of a new Reverend in the village and, in stark contrast to the old Vicar, he set hearts a flutter, including Primrose Larkin’s (Lydia Page). Primrose, now finished with school, is intent on taking the journalistic world by storm, but could it be love with the handsome Reverend Candy (Maxim Ays)?

“Meanwhile, following the excitement of Mariette (Joelle Ray) and Charley’s (Tok Stephen) wedding, the local gossip quickly turns to the other new arrivals in the Village.

“A new out-of-town family, the Jerebohms (Morgana Robinson and Julian Rhind Tutt), have no sooner made their introductions than they are at war with Ma and Pop, with devastating consequences for the Larkin clan.”

Also returning for the new series are Peter Davison (the Vicar), Kriss Dosanjh (Brigadier), Amelia Bullmore (Miss Edith Pilchester), Seeta Indrani (Miss Chand), Robert Bathurst (Johnny Delamere), Francesca Wilson Waterworth (Libby Fothergill), Barney Walsh (PC Harness), Tony Gardner (Alec Norman), Natalie Mitson (Pauline) and Selina Griffiths (Norma Norman).

Completing the Larkin family on screen will be Liam Middleton (Montgomery Larkin), Lola Shepelev (Victoria Larkin), Summer Miller (Zinnia Larkin) and Sienna Miller (Petunia Larkin).