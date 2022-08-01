Boarders: BBC Three announce new coming-of-age drama from Daniel Lawrence Taylor

BBC Three has announced new coming-of-age drama Boarders.

The new six-part series has been created by BAFTA nominated Daniel Lawrence Taylor (Timewasters) and will be produced by Studio Lambert (The Nest, Three Girls).

It will follow the lives of five underprivileged black students from inner-city London who win scholarships to an elite boarding school.

A teaser shares: “Stepping out of the urban metropolis and into a world they can only describe as something out of Harry Potter, our leads will experience the highs and lows of boarding school: learning about themselves, their identity and what life on the other side looks like – which they discover is nothing like life in zone 3.

“From fun and independence to pressure and competition, first crushes, forging friendships and making enemies, Boarders will look at the experience of going to a top public school from a unique perspective. These kids may be outsiders but they’re determined to prove themselves – and shake things up along the way. The new boarders have arrived.”

Creator and Lead Writer, Daniel Lawrence Taylor, said: “As the Black Lives Matter movement continues to grow momentum, and the world is becoming more aware of black struggles in white institutions, a show like Boarders has never been more relevant or ripe for comedy.

“Working with Studio Lambert and the BBC has been an absolute joy, and I’ve also bagged myself some of the most exciting Black British voices to help me bring this show to the screen”.

Susan Hogg, Head of Drama, Studio Lambert added: “We are so excited to bring this bold and original series to BBC Three and iPlayer. Daniel has the courage to tackle a tough premise through the lens of comedy. Boarders is at once heartfelt and hilarious”.

Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three, commented: “We couldn’t be happier that Boarders will be coming to BBC Three and to be working with Daniel and this fantastic team of writers. He is an incredible talent and like the best series do, we know this one will make audiences laugh and will leave them thinking.”

Further details including casting are to be announced.

