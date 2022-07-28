The Capture series 2 start date and first look as BBC One drama returns

Series 2 of BBC One drama The Capture is on its way – here’s all you need to know.

The first series of the crime drama in 2019 proved a huge hit, becoming iPlayer’s biggest new title of the year.

Series 2 was confirmed in 2020 and will start on BBC One and iPlayer in August 2022 with an exact start date to be announced.

The Capture,First Look

The Capture,First Look,Isaac Turner (PAAPA ESSIEDU) ,Heyday films,Laurence Cendrowicz

Holliday Grainger will reprise her role as Detective Inspector Rachel Carey for the second series while Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, The Lazarus Project) will guest star as Isaac Turner, a young rising star MP with ambitions for the very top.

Indira Varma (This Way Up, Game Of Thrones) and Andy Nyman (Hanna, Unforgettable) will also join The Capture for series two.

Meanwhile Ron Perlman, Ben Miles, Lia Williams, Nigel Lindsay, Cavan Clerkin and Ginny Holder will all reprise their roles from series one.

A teaser of the new series shares: “Series two of The Capture will again question if we can really believe what we see. Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics.

“Entrenched in the UK’s own ‘Correction’ unit, DCI Rachel Carey finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy – with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues?

The Capture,First Look,DSU Gemma Garland (LIA WILLIAMS), Heyday films,Laurence Cendrowicz

The Capture,First Look,Yan Wanglei (ROB YANG), Heyday films,Laurence Cendrowicz

“Escalating from the CCTV thriller of series one, the six-part run features ‘invisible’ assassins, the terrifying rise of deepfake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech, and corruption at the heart of the British media.”

Series 2 of The Capture will run for six episodes.