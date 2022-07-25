Don't Hate The Playaz returns to ITV2 this autumn with fourth series

Don’t Hate The Playaz will return for a brand new series to ITV2 this autumn.

The Hip Hop comedy panel show will be back for what will be its fourth outing.

The show will once again see two teams battle it out in fan favourite rounds and new games which will test the teams’ Hip Hop knowledge and ability.

Jordan Stephens returns as host, alongside team captains Maya Jama and Lady Leshurr, with DJ Shortee Blitz on hand to drop the tracks. They will be joined by a stellar line-up of live studio guests and team players.

Previous guests have included Dizzee Rascal, Mo Gilligan, Yung Filly & Chunkz, Katherine Ryan, Big Narstie, Professor Green, Judi Love, Ghetts, Munya Chawawa, Aitch, Big Zuu, Ms Banks, MNEK and The Sugarhill Gang to name a few.

A start date and line up of guests is to be confirmed in due course.

Will Macdonald, Creative Director at producers Monkey said: “The mighty Don’t Hate The Playaz is back and our hip-hop fab four Jordan, Maya, Leshurr and Shortee will be welcoming some of the very best music performers and comedians to battle it out for TV’s top money-can’t-buy prize – bragging rights.”