Animal Park returns to BBC One with new series and new presenter

A new series of Animal Park arrives on BBC One this August with a new face on the presenting team.

Zoologist Megan McCubbin will join Ben Fogle and Kate Humble as well as wildlife photographer Hamza Yassin at Longleat Safari Park this summer.

The BBC say: “Across the series, Megan will share her knowledge and experience with the viewers, providing insights and explanations into animal behaviour and rituals.

“She will also be helping keepers in the park with various animal health and welfare tasks, with highlights including supporting the keepers during a health check on a python, encouraging Amur tigers to spend more time in the water, assisting with a camel’s dental check, helping chickens to get more active, as well as stimulating meerkat senses with a smell test.”

Highlights from the series include the phenomenal and unique journey of Europe’s only Southern Koala breeding programme, and welcoming new residents to the park.

Animal Park returns to BBC One on 9 August at 9:15AM. You can also watch the series on iPlayer.

Megan said: “I am so excited to be joining the Animal Park team. I remember watching the show as a child, so it’s very special to be a part of the programme, helping to enthuse and excite about some of the most remarkable species we share our planet with!

“I have loved getting to know the residents of the park, learning about their characters and their behaviour. They truly are wonderful ambassadors for their wild cousins.”

Lindsay Bradbury, Acting Head of Daytime and Early-Peak Commissioning, added: “Megan is a vibrant young woman with a breadth of experience and knowledge on the animal kingdom, she brings her warmth and enthusiasm for conservation to the programme and we are very happy to have her on board.”

More on: BBC TV