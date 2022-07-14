Mo Gilligan to host That's My Jam on BBC One and iPlayer

Mo Gilligan is to host new BBC entertainment series That’s My Jam.

Based on the original US show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the show is inspired by musical segments on NBC’s The Tonight Show.

A teaser shares: “With a whole host of celebrity guests, dance and trivia-based games, and unforgettable musical performances, That’s My Jam promises to take popular and well known songs to the next level like never before.”

Signature games from the US version include Launch The Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop The Beat and Slay It, Don’t Spray It.

Mo Gilligan said: “It was such a thrill to work with Jimmy and his outstanding team on the pilot of this show – and now we get to do a series! This is such an exceptional format and I’m so honoured that the BBC and NBCUniversal are letting me bring it to the UK.”

Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted at the BBC, added: “With marvellous Mo Gilligan leading proceedings, That’s My Jam will see competitive celebrities facing off like never before, in a series of musical games guaranteed to provide a multitude of surprises and singalong moments!”

Broadcast details and guests will be confirmed in due course.