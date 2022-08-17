The Suspect is the brand new drama coming to ITV in 2022 with a start date now confirmed!

The Suspect has been adapted by Peter Berry (Gangs of London, The Last Enemy, Prime Suspect 6) from the novel by Michael Robotham of the same title.

A teaser shares: "The series introduces Doctor Joseph O’Loughlin a man who appears to have the perfect life – a beautiful wife, a loving daughter and a successful career as a clinical psychologist. But nothing can be taken for granted. Even the most flawless existence is only a loose thread away from unravelling.

Picture of Shaun Parkes as DI Ruiz and Anjli Mohindra as DS Devi taking during filming.

"All it takes is a murder victim, a troubled young patient and the biggest lie of his life. Caught in an increasingly complex web of deceit, Joseph risks everything as he embarks on a journey that will take him into the darkest recesses of the human mind. "

The Suspect start date

The Suspect will begin on Monday, 29 August at 9PM on ITV.

You'll also be able to watch online via the ITV Hub.

Aidan Turner (Leonardo, Poldark, The Way of the Wind) will lead the cast as Dr. Joseph O’Loughlin.

Aidan will be joined in the cast by this year’s RTS Best Actor winner and Bafta nominee Shaun Parkes (Small Axe, Lost in Space), Sian Clifford (Quiz, Fleabag), Camilla Beeput (Save Me (Too), Peep Show), Adam James (Vigil, Doctor Foster) and Anjli Mohindra (Vigil, Bodyguard).

Aidan Turner said: "I am thrilled to be taking on the complex and demanding role of Joseph O’Loughlin, a man with so much to give but so much to lose, and a hidden darker side."

Book author Michael Robotham added: "I’m thrilled that The Suspect is being adapted by World Productions which has such an amazing track record of creating quality TV drama. And Aidan Turner is an inspired choice to play the lead character of Joe O’Loughlin. I could not be in safer hands."