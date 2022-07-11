Ackley Bridge cast revealed for series 5 of Channel 4 school drama

Ackley Bridge series 5 has arrived on Channel 4 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
First airing in 2017, Ackley Bridge is the award-winning school drama series set in a Yorkshire mill town.
A brand new series airs nightly all this week on Channel 4 with more high-jinx plans, scams and madcap adventures in school and on the estate.
The new episodes will feature a cast of new and returning faces.
Ackley Bridge 2022 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 5 of Ackley Bridge:
Robert James-Collier plays Martin Evershed
Sunetra Sarker plays Kaneez Paracha
Laila Zaidi plays Asma Farooqi
Charlie Hardwick plays Sue Carp
Yasmin Al-Khudhairi plays Fizza
Ryan Dean plays Johnny
Megan Morgan plays Marina
Robyn Cara plays Kayla
George Potts plays Ken
Gemma Paige North plays Jules
Hareet Deol plays Hassan
Fern Deacon plays Chloe
Adam Little plays Kyle
Cody Ryan plays Hayley
Tony Jayawardena plays Rashid
Jasmine Payne plays Queenie
Watch Ackley Bridge on TV and online
The new series of Ackley Bridge broadcasts over five consecutive nights: Monday, 11 July to Friday, 15 July on Channel 4. Episodes will air at 10PM Monday-Thursday and 11:05PM on Friday.
You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via All 4.
A teaser for the opening episode shares: “We pick up with our trio, Johnny, Kayla and Fizza, as they try to navigate the second half of the school year – a year already jam-packed with love triangles, catfishing, compulsive liars and one utterly joyous (albeit failed) Romany wedding.
“But it’s not over until the last school bell rings… And for the adults, life is just as chaotic.”
Meanwhile series 1-4 of Ackley Bridge is currently available to stream in full on All 4 now as well as BritBox.
You can also get the series on DVD here.