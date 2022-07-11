Ackley Bridge cast revealed for series 5 of Channel 4 school drama

Ackley Bridge series 5 has arrived on Channel 4 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

First airing in 2017, Ackley Bridge is the award-winning school drama series set in a Yorkshire mill town.

A brand new series airs nightly all this week on Channel 4 with more high-jinx plans, scams and madcap adventures in school and on the estate.

The new episodes will feature a cast of new and returning faces.

Ackley Bridge series 5: Marina (Megan Morgan), Fizza (Yasmin Al-Khudhairi), Johnny (Ryan Dean), Kayla(Robyn Cara)

Ackley Bridge 2022 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 5 of Ackley Bridge:

Robert James-Collier plays Martin Evershed

Sunetra Sarker plays Kaneez Paracha

Laila Zaidi plays Asma Farooqi

Charlie Hardwick plays Sue Carp

Yasmin Al-Khudhairi plays Fizza

Ryan Dean plays Johnny

Megan Morgan plays Marina

Robyn Cara plays Kayla

George Potts plays Ken

Gemma Paige North plays Jules

Hareet Deol plays Hassan

Fern Deacon plays Chloe

Adam Little plays Kyle

Cody Ryan plays Hayley

Tony Jayawardena plays Rashid

Jasmine Payne plays Queenie

Watch Ackley Bridge on TV and online

The new series of Ackley Bridge broadcasts over five consecutive nights: Monday, 11 July to Friday, 15 July on Channel 4. Episodes will air at 10PM Monday-Thursday and 11:05PM on Friday.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via All 4.

A teaser for the opening episode shares: “We pick up with our trio, Johnny, Kayla and Fizza, as they try to navigate the second half of the school year – a year already jam-packed with love triangles, catfishing, compulsive liars and one utterly joyous (albeit failed) Romany wedding.

“But it’s not over until the last school bell rings… And for the adults, life is just as chaotic.”

Meanwhile series 1-4 of Ackley Bridge is currently available to stream in full on All 4 now as well as BritBox.

You can also get the series on DVD here.